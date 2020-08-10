Two candidates face off to be sheriff of Clinch County

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One of the top races to watch on Tuesday is in Clinch County.
Two Republicans are facing off for Sheriff.
Stephen Tinsley is a retired Drug Enforcement Administration Agent. He was born and raised in Clinch County and wants to become the sheriff.
“The first thing would be to update the policies and procedures, standard operate practices there at the sheriff’s office to today’s standards and law enforcement,” said Tinsley.
Other goals as sheriff include opening a jail in the county.
Currently, prisoners are taken to other counties, which he says, can be a safety hazard. He also says it will save taxpayers money.
Tinsley tells me he has no desire to clean house.
“The only thing I see is that there needs to be more patrolling of the county itself,” said Tinsley.
Tinsley says he needs to get in there and figure out why there are no patrols seen after a certain time. He wants to change schedules and have coverage throughout the county 24/7.
“It’s time for a change, law enforcement has changed throughout the years. The responsibility of deputies and administrative personnel within the sheriff office, their requirements have changed. The policies and procedures have needed to be changed and have not. Just make it a better sheriff’s office to serve our community, just vote for me for that change otherwise it’s going to continue to be the same old thing that’s been for the last 30 years,” said Tinsley.
Tinsley is running against the current sheriff, Raymond Peterson.
We reached out to Sheriff Peterson for an interview, but have not received a reply.
There are no Democratic candidates running for sheriff.
That means whoever wins on Tuesday, will get the position without having to compete in another election in November.
