Supreme Court denies appeals from 3 South GA men

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld murder convictions and life prison sentences for three south Georgia men.
In 2011, Michael Styles was convicted after a three-day trial and three hours of deliberation, in which jurors found Michael and his brother Derrick Styles of Brooks County guilty on all counts of burglary murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Prosecutors say they broke into Alberto Lemus’s home in 2009 and robbed and shot him.
In 2016, a Valdosta man, Freddie Finnissee, Jr. Lowndes Co. was charged with murder in the 2015 death of his mother, Diane Calhoun-Perry, who died in a fire. He was already in jail when authorities arrested him and charged him with murder. He was tried and convicted.
Ulysses Blackshear, Jr., 46, was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility for parole in Newton in 2013, by Judge Kevin Chason.
He was found guilty of one count of Malice Murder, three counts of Felony Murder, one count of Robbery, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Burglary in the First Degree, in the murder of William Land, in Baker County Superior Court.
On September 8, 2013, the jury said that Blackshear intentionally and maliciously caused the death of William Land by hitting and striking him on his head and face with a blunt force object. Land’s murder was the result of a home invasion robbery, authorities said.
