Students move in and classes begin at ASU

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Albany State University students returned to class and some moved into their new home for the semester.
Many students moved into recently opened student housing.
Students started moving into The Scene at Sand Hill last Wednesday.
Developers said they are almost at full capacity, but officials said they still have rooms available.
They also said that COVID-19 hasn’t slowed down students moving in.
The company that built the student housing complex was Davis Companies.
“There’s been minimal impact. I will say that students are excited about being back on campus, they’re excited about being with their friends,” said Matthew Davis, the founder of Davis Companies.
Davis said there are 216 rooms inside the three-story, three-building facility.
He said about 200 students have moved in for the fall semester.
The project broke ground last year with many local leaders in attendance.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.