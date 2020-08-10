Phoebe enters 23rd week of COVID-19 battle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is entering its 23rd week in its battle against COVID-19, according to the hospital system’s CEO.
On Monday, Phoebe released its latest COVID-19 numbers for the health system.
Here are the latest numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 52
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 16
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
- Total inpatients recovered – 612
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 126
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 32
“The Phoebe family is entering the 23rd week in our fight against COVID-19, and we are determined to keep our heads up and continue the battle,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe health system CEO, said. “While we are not seeing the increases we experienced throughout the month of July, we know that could change quickly. There are plenty of indications the virus is still being transmitted and is still making many people seriously ill.”
Steiner said nine new COVID-19 patients were admitted in Albany over the weekend. The CEO said the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive “remains higher than we would like.”
“Our outpatient positive rate has hovered near 15 percent for the last six weeks, after reaching a low of 5 percent in early May,” Steiner said. “Those numbers should remind us all that we still have much work to do to eliminate the virus, and we must all remain vigilant and take the proper steps to protect ourselves and those around us.”
