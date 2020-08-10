Moultrie and county officials urge residents to fill out census form

COLQUITT CO., Ga. (WALB) - The City of Moultrie and Colquitt County wants you to be counted in the 2020 Census.
About a month of time has been taken off of the previous deadline.
Now, you have until September 30 to fill out your census form and make sure everyone in your household is counted.
“We have an estimated over 500 million dollars left on the table right now based on our response rate if we don’t get everyone counted,” said University of Georgia Archway Professional, Sarah Adams.
She said as of Monday morning, Colquitt County is sitting at a 48.4 percent response rate for the 2020 Census.
She said they’ve done multiple events since January to try and get the word out.
Adams says historically, children are grossly undercounted.
“If you were living, breathing in Colquitt County by April 1 of 2020...you count,” said Adams.
Each person counts for $2,300 in funding.
The list goes on and on for what the census can help with in the community.
“Benefits like SNAP and WIC. Public safety funding comes from census data. Grants, schools and education funding, health care funding,” explained Adams.
It’s also important to make sure everyone is counted accurately, so they know what resources need to be brought in to support everyone.
“Census data is also used to help bring employers into the area. A lot of potential organizations and industries look at census data for your community,” said Adams.
Adams said Census Bureau door-knockers will start on Tuesday, August 11, and will continue until the deadline.
She said they’ll be trained, social distancing, wearing PPE, and proper identification.
Adams adds they’ll only come to your door if you haven’t filled out your form.
“Everyone knows that we pay taxes on just about everything...that tax money goes to Washington D.C. The census is our one chance for the next 10 years to bring those dollars straight back into our county,” said Adams.
If you need any help with filling out your form, you can call (844) 330-2020 to speak with a trained census staff member.
If you’d like to fill out your form online, you can click here.
