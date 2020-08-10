Man arrested in Calhoun Co. church burglary case

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the community, made a quick arrest in the burglary of a church Sunday afternoon.
The suspect helped identify himself by leaving his cell phone inside the church.
Kory Horne is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on burglary and vandalism of a church charges.
Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton was called Sunday around 2 p.m. by a neighbor who said there was a suspicious car parked near the Mt. Carmel Church on Highway 234.
The suspect ran when the sheriff pulled up but left his cell phone in the church.
Hilton was able to get the suspect’s picture and name from the phone.
Horne was stopped a short time later and Investigators said they found large speakers and microphones, items that were stolen from the church, inside his vehicle.
