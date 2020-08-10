LIST: Runoff elections in the WALB viewing area

(WALB) - There are a few races in the WALB viewing area that will be a part of Tuesday’s run-off elections.
U.S. House, District 1 Democrat Primary Runoff:
- Lisa Ring
- Joyce Griggs
Ben Hill County Board of Education, District 6
- David "Tony" Herlovich (Inc.)
- Kenneth Palmer
Brooks County Probate Judge
- Kathy Shiver
- Teva Spray
Calhoun County Board of Education, At Large
- Julian Holder (D/Inc.)
- Tonny Ingram (D)
Clinch County Sheriff
- Raymond Peterson (Inc.)
- Stephen Tinsley (R)
Grady County Sheriff
- Harry Young (R/ Inc.)
- Steve Clark (R)
Lee County Board of Education, District 4
- Clay Kile
- Jamie McDowell
Miller County Board of Education, District 5
- Vic Hill (R)
- Cody Cleveland (R)
Mitchell County Board of Education, At Large
- Ronald Spence
- Jewell Howard
Worth County Board of Education, District 2
- Marilyn Herring (R)
- Russ Beard (R/Inc.)
Worth County Board of Education, District 3
- Sue Youngblood (R)
- Billy Oliver (R/Inc.)
Worth County Chief Magistrate
- John Sumner (R)
- Casey Rouse (R)
