LIST: Runoff elections in the WALB viewing area
Saturday, people in Albany can hear from every mayoral candidate at a town hall meeting. This is ahead of the November General Election. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | August 10, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 5:07 PM

(WALB) - There are a few races in the WALB viewing area that will be a part of Tuesday’s run-off elections.

Here is the full list races:

U.S. House, District 1 Democrat Primary Runoff:

  • Lisa Ring
  • Joyce Griggs

Ben Hill County Board of Education, District 6

  • David "Tony" Herlovich (Inc.)
  • Kenneth Palmer

Brooks County Probate Judge

  • Kathy Shiver
  • Teva Spray

Calhoun County Board of Education, At Large

  • Julian Holder (D/Inc.)
  • Tonny Ingram (D)

Clinch County Sheriff

  • Raymond Peterson (Inc.)
  • Stephen Tinsley (R)

Grady County Sheriff

  • Harry Young (R/ Inc.)
  • Steve Clark (R)

Lee County Board of Education, District 4

  • Clay Kile
  • Jamie McDowell

Miller County Board of Education, District 5

  • Vic Hill (R)
  • Cody Cleveland (R)

Mitchell County Board of Education, At Large

  • Ronald Spence
  • Jewell Howard

Worth County Board of Education, District 2

  • Marilyn Herring (R)
  • Russ Beard (R/Inc.)

Worth County Board of Education, District 3

  • Sue Youngblood (R)
  • Billy Oliver (R/Inc.)

Worth County Chief Magistrate

  • John Sumner (R)
  • Casey Rouse (R)

