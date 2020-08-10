GBI: Third Tifton murder suspect arrested

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the third suspect in a Tifton murder case was arrested in northern Georgia on Monday.
The GBI said Stanley Watson, 27, the last suspect at large in the murder of Michael Riggins, was arrested in Brookhaven.
Officials reported that Watson was arrested Monday on murder, aggravated assault and robbery charges. The charges are in connection to Riggins’ death, on Jan. 24 in Tifton, the GBI said in a press release.
Watson was one of three suspects in the investigation and the GBI said the other two, Sean Chin and Quintas Ryan were previously apprehended.
According to the GBI, Chin was arrested in Florida while Ryan was arrested in New York.
“The GBI would like to thank the communities of Tifton and Tift County, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Newburgh Police Department (New York), Riviera Beach Police Department, West Palm Beach Police Department, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta and Macon Office, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force-Southern District of Florida for their vital assistance in arresting all three suspects,” the press release stated.
Watson will be transported to the Tift County Jail, according to the GBI’s press release.
