Coroner passionately pleads with the community as deadly violence increases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Dougherty County coroner is speaking out against the increase in deadly crimes.
“I am just frustrated because of all this going on in our community, and enough people are not saying it,” said Fowler. “I mean, we all got to say it. Somebody died today, a few days gone, nothing is said about it.”
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is pleading with the community to obey the law, warning the next death could be you or your loved one if you don’t.
“So we got to say something, a lot of time we don’t want to say that thing because sometimes we fear, afraid, but my thing is the life that you save could be your own too,” said Fowler.
Filled with anger, Fowler desperately pleads with everyone that doesn’t seem to grasp the gravity of the number of violent crimes happening in the city. With 11 deaths in Albany and one in the county, Fowler said something has to be done.
“Put the guns down because the only thing that you are doing is creating a problem and one person will be dead and the other person is going to be going to jail,” said Fowler.
Fowler said it starts a home, and more people need to encourage and uplift people to want to do better in life.
“I think we’re going to have to instill, especially in young men’s lives. Nothing wrong with going get a job, nine to five job, and nothing wrong with going to work. Drugs and guns and stuff, eventually you’re going to wind up getting killed or going to jail. What is going to prosper you,” said Fowler.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.