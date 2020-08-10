Cook County students excited to be back at school

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - Students in Cook County returned to school Monday.
At Cook Middle School, 750 students were on the roaster to attend in-person and 262 virtual.
The principal tells us they had good attendance.
Leading up to the big day, the school was transformed. We’re told months of planning paid off.
Principal Russell Meadows says the first day went better than he expected. He says everyone came together and worked together.
“Today was an exciting day, we implemented our plan. Really proud of how things went in place. Our teachers, students, and parents all following the plan. Like any plan, there are a few things we need to work out but overall we’re really happy about how today went,” said Meadows.
He tells us the biggest struggle of the day was reminding students to maintain the six feet distance. He says it’s going to take some training but they’ll get there.
The dismissal system involved a lot of planning with social distancing too.
There were initially 3 rows of cars in the pick-up area. Each row is the pick-up for a different grade.
The 8th-grade class was let out a few minutes before 3 pm. Then the 6th and 7th-grade classes were let out and had to separate by the white markings on the floor.
The bus pick up appeared to be pretty empty, there were many more students getting picked up by parents.
I spoke to a student before he was dismissed and he tells me he was a little scared to return, fearing that no one would listen but, to his surprise.. everything went well.
“It was definitely different, not the normal average day that you would go through but it felt safe and secure and not like.. like it didn’t feel like there was a global pandemic even though you knew there was. Because of all the social distancing and the cleaning, it felt safe more than anything,” said Caden Mcdaniel, an 8th-grade student.
He tells me his classmates felt excited to return as well after being stuck at home for a long time.
