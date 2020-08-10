Colquitt County schools to offer online and in-person learning options

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County schools are set to re-open Monday.
For some students, their schoolwork will take place virtually, via a Chrome Book, iPad, or other types of devices.
Colquitt County Superintendent, Doug Howell, said 80 percent of their student population will return for in-person courses.
The other 20 percent will still see a familiar face come school time.
”The kids who take the online option, or the remote option as we call it, they will be taught by a CCSS teacher. It will be through Google classroom. They will have face-to-face instruction, where they can see the teacher and the teacher can see them for several hours each morning,” said Superintendent Howell.
Superintendent Howell says the school will provide devices to children who don't have the proper technology.
For those returning for traditional instruction, they'll notice smaller class sizes.
Superintendent Howell says they receive the same type of instruction as students learning at home.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.