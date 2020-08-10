Colquitt County FFA Chapter to continue despite pandemic

COLQUITT CO., Ga. (WALB) - The students who wear blue and gold corduroy jackets are no strangers to hard work.
“We do have a very strong ag program in Colquitt County, been here for ages, and we are very proud of it,” said Colquitt County Schools Superintendent, Doug Howell.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the future of many vocational programs, such as FFA, seems unclear.
However, Superintendent Howell said the school will do their best to support the group of agriculturalists as school returns to session.
“Obviously there will be constraints on that program, just like any others when it comes to face to face contact, but we think that program will benefit well from this, and from all the guidelines we put in place as we continue to move forward with it,” said Howell.
Although no regular field trips will be approved for this fall semester, FFA students, and students involved in sports or other clubs will be permitted to travel on occasion.
“There will be some sports that will be played. Like we are playing softball and volleyball right now. Hopefully, we’ll be playing some other sports. And if we do, there will be competition trips taken. And there could be competition trips in the ag world. And if we do, we will do our best to make sure we have enough buses to safely transport those kids,” said Superintendent Howell.
When students return to school on August 17, their day-to-day operations in the greenhouse and the workshop will look a little different.
Superintendent Howell said these programs will give the students a much-needed outlet during a time of so much uncertainty.
“Well, these are things that kids love to do. It’s as much a part of their day as academics. It’s as much as part of their day as taking Algebra, or Language Arts, or History. Ag, sports, these things build tremendous teamwork and leadership capabilities in kids. I think our kids have missed a lot when it comes to social, emotional needs, so these kinds of activities fill that gap for us,” said Superintendent Howell.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.