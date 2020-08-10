Colquitt Co. schools to launch new lunchtime protocols

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Lunchtime at Colquitt County schools will look different this year- especially for those students who plan to return for in-person learning on Monday.
During a time when the coronavirus is still a concern for many parents, school lunchroom staff are prepared to keep students safe from germs.
According to Superintendent Doug Howell, students who visit the lunchroom will not have to punch in their lunch numbers anymore.
A new scanning system will be used instead.
He said for many students after they go through the food line, lunch won’t be eaten in the lunchroom at all.
”Part of the lunchroom schedule, they will go back to their rooms and eat so the lunchroom is not as crowded so that kids can all face one direction, and so we can spread them out as much as possible. Also, our lunchroom ladies that prepare the food will have their temperatures checked every day,” said Howell.
At this time, there's no meal delivery plan set up for students attending Colquitt County schools virtually this fall.
Superintendent Howell says school lunches will continue to be free to all students.
