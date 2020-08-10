Albany Police investigating fatal shooting after 31-year-old man found dead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed one man’s life Sunday morning.
Police responded to the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue after reports of shots fired. On the scene, they found 31-year-old Sammy Dion Hawkins dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Reports say Dion’s roommate was inside of the home at the time of the shooting. The roommate told police he entered the room and saw bullet holes in the back door and glass on the floor.
The report also states he then went to check on Hawkins and he was laying on the patio with gunshot wounds to his stomach and arm.
On July 28, Sammy Hawkins’ cousin, Ta’Tavious Hawkins, was also shot multiple times and left in critical condition. That shooting happened at the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue.
APD said they have not linked the two incidents, and whether the two shootings are gang-related has not been determined at this time.
WALB asked for an interview with Chief Michael Persley about the recent shooting. Instead, APD issued a statement.
You can call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.