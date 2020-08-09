Reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CDC has released two new reports that show how children can get severely ill from COVID-19.
The coronavirus has exposed racial fractures in the U.S. health care system, as Black, Hispanic and Native Americans have been hospitalized and killed by COVID-19 at far higher rates than other groups.
In the first report, researchers looked at 576 children who were hospitalized in 14 states between March 1 and July 25.
While the overall hospitalization rate was low compared to adults, nearly a third were admitted to the ICU and one child had died. The highest hospitalization rate was among children who were younger than two years old Hispanic or Black.
As with adults, many of the hospitalized children had existing health problems, including obesity, chronic lung conditions and in the case of infants, preterm birth.
In the second study, researchers examined 540 reports of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C from 40 states. The average age was 8 and more than half of the patients were boys and 40 percent were Hispanic or Black.
Most cases included features of shock, gastrointestinal symptoms, significantly elevated markers of inflammation, and damage to the heart.
All but five had tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest were around someone with the virus. The majority of the kids developed the condition between two and four weeks after infection.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.