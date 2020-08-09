New study shows more HIV testing is cost-efficient

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study shows more HIV testing among young males in the United States is more cost-efficient for the health care system.
The report, led by researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital and UAB Hospital, recommends HIV testing every three months for young men who are sexually active with other men.
According to the study, the testing would save the government money while helping to slow the spread of HIV.
Researcher and UAB Emeritus Professor Dr.Craig Wilson hopes the new data will convince the CDC to change their current recommendation of young men being tested for HIV every year.
"To change the recommendation and the outcome would be to impact what has essentially been unabated infection of a group for the past decade or so," said Wilson.
The analysis also shows that HIV screening every three months would most improve HIV transmission and life expectancy among these men while remaining cost-effective.
For a copy of the full study, you can read more about it here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.