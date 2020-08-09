Good rain chances this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Good coverage of showers & t-storms for rest of Sunday evening. Scattered t-storms expected on Monday afternoon. Storms may produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning. Still seasonably hot on Monday in the mid 90s with “feels-like'” between 100-105. Better rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday with widespread activity expected. Temperatures will be held slightly below average around mid-week. Rain chances hold through the weekend with temperatures slowly returning to average.