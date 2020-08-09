APD: 1 killed in early Sunday morning shooting

Fatal shooting (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | August 9, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 9:10 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was killed in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police responded to the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue about a shooting.

On scene, police found a 32-year-old Black man dead from a gunshot wound, according to APD.

The call came into dispatch around 12:41 a.m.

No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.

APD said this marks the 11th homicide in Albany this year.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

