APD: 1 killed in early Sunday morning shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was killed in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police responded to the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue about a shooting.
On scene, police found a 32-year-old Black man dead from a gunshot wound, according to APD.
The call came into dispatch around 12:41 a.m.
No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.
APD said this marks the 11th homicide in Albany this year.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
