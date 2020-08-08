GBI investigate officer-involved shooting in Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WTOC) -An investigation is underway in Waycross after a police officer fired multiple shots at a moving car on Saturday.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist in the case on behalf of the Waycross Police Department.
Information obtained by the GBI reports that an officer with the Waycross Police Department observed a traffic violation at the intersection of Howe and Brunell Street around 8 a.m. The officer attempted to take down the car’s license plate number.
As the car approached the area of Walters and Greenwood Street, three children aged nine, 12, and 14 exited and ran away.
A second officer responded to assist as the first officer followed the three children in his car. The car began to move towards the second officer, prompting him to fire multiple shots until two minors aged 15 and 16 exited. An altercation between the officer and 15-year-old led to the youth being restrained in handcuffs. He received treatment for minor injuries.
The first officer returned to the scene after hearing gunshots. The three minors went home.
No officers were injured.
The GBI will continue their independent investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.