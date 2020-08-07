ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A mixture of sun and clouds with showers and thunderstorms along and east of I-75. There’s a plume of moisture pushing into our eastern counties while the rest of SGA remains dry although isolated showers are possible through the evening. Otherwise hot 90s with feels like readings around 100°.
Into the weekend, isolated to scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday as highs top low-upper 90s. Much wetter next week with widespread rain and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Highs drop just a bit into the low 90s but with the warm/humid air in place it’ll remain uncomfortable outside.
