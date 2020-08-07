Valdosta State University prepares for move-in week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Move-in starts Monday for those living on campus at Valdosta State University. The dorms are all at full capacity, according to the director of housing.
VSU will have 2,700 students living on campus this year, across eight residence halls. At Centennial Hall, a little over 500 students are expected to move into this building with the biggest capacity.
This year, students had to select a move-in time slot to limit the number of students on campus at once.
Check-in will be at the University Center, it’ll be drive-thru style. The parking lot will be split by residence halls.
Students will park, remain in the car, volunteers will come up, check them in, and provide a welcome packet with keys, maps, and other important items.
Students can park in another lot if they need something from one card office, or have any issues.
Students have one hour to unload, only 10 people can move in each hour.
Every student and hall will receive a cloth mask and disposable ones will be available if someone shows up without one.
Students can have no more than two people with them, and two cars.
You're asked to pack in boxes and pack light.
“When a person is diagnosed with either COVID or has had close contact or identifies that need to go there, we are going to ask some questions. ’Do you have the ability to go home', because for us we want to make sure that they are comfortable in that space and comfortable with the care they are being given,” said Zduy Chu, Director of Housing.
If a student can’t go home, quarantine rooms will be available on the first floor of each hall. Bring two weeks’ worth of clothes and anything you need during that time. Quarantine rooms have their own restroom. Dining services will bring food and the health center will do check-ins. Health services will help students with medications needed.
After 14-days, if you’re symptom-free and cleared by health services, you can return to normal.
Students will be contacted about possible exposure.
“So for me, we are in uncertain times. Real talk, we are in uncertain times. At the same time, I know that this university as well as the housing department take a lot of those measures seriously. Once they’re here on campus, it’s like they’re my kids too. So everything I can do to make sure that we are keeping everyone safe I’m going to be able to do or try to do.”
The director of housing wants to remind students to arrive on time and don’t forget your mask. Also, be sure to check your emails for updates.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.