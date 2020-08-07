Valdosta man charged in attempted burglary

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was charged with several offenses after he was caught in an attempted burglary, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
On Thursday, shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of North Forrest Street after a 911 call about a possible burglary.
Police said when an officer first arrived on the scene, he could hear a banging noise at the back of the business. When he approached, he saw a man running from the area, according to VPD.
The man ran to a vehicle parked near the business and drove off.
Police pursued him until he stopped, got out, and ran again.
Police said when they caught up to him, he tried to hit the officer in the face.
The man, later identified as Patrick Brockman, 40, was taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with the following:
- Criminal attempt to commit burglary
- Criminal damage to property
- Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
- Two counts of obstruction of an officer
- Numerous traffic violations
Damage was found to the back of the business, according to VPD.
“Because of this citizen calling 911 when they thought they observed criminal activity, this burglary was prevented, and the offender was arrested. I am proud of the quick response by our officers, and their persistence in apprehending the offender,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.