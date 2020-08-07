Transportation plans, pick-up areas for Lowndes Co. Schools

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - We are a week away from the official school start for Lowndes County. One thing concerning parents is their kid’s transportation method, to and from school.
For those planning to ride the bus, the county’s transportation department is requiring everyone to wear their mask while on the bus.
To maximize air circulation, roof hatches will be opened, weather permitting. Buses will be cleaned between morning and afternoon routes each day.
For a confirmed COVID-19 case, the bus will be taken out of service and disinfected.
Physical distancing on a school bus can be challenging because of limited space, but there is a plan.
”We have mounted a hand sanitizer dispenser on each of our buses. As a student gets on the steps they will be able to access that getting on and exiting the bus. We’ve also have designated seats, the same students will be sitting in the same seats each and every day school is in. And again, we’ve just gone to great lengths to try to ensure the safety of our students, as well as our staff in the Lowndes County school system,” Wes Taylor, superintendent for Lowndes County Schools, said.
If a child becomes sick throughout the day, they can not ride the bus.
Right now, all buses have been disinfected and are ready for Friday.
In hopes to reduce students on buses, parents are encouraged to take their kids to school. Some schools have modified their pick-up area.
A Lowndes County elementary school has a color coordination system in place that will be separating groups. Not all classes will be dismissed at once, they will individually be called.
The pick-up and dismissal plans may vary depending on the school and grade level.
To read more on their transportation plans, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.