Team of Thomasville nurses calls for donations as fellow nurse battles COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Nurses in Thomasville are coming together to support a cherished co-worker and mentor.
An emotional moment, as two med surg nurses read about their friend.
“To see one of our own fighting for her life is taking an emotional toll on us all,” Lashunda Johnson, a med surg nurse, said.
Genuine, fun, loving and caring — all words to describe Tracey Simmons, a single mother of two, who, while on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now fighting the virus herself.
Holding back tears as she reads about Simmons, Johnson and Jillian Cardwell-Chestnutt said they cherish the moments spent with Simmons, and can feel a missing piece going in to work each shift.
“Whatever anyone needs, she’s there to provide help, to provide support. She is not beyond helping anyone on that floor,” said Cardwell-Chestnutt.
“She’s always my go-to person, even now, seven years later when I need something,” said Johnson.
In disbelief to realize their friend is no longer working with them, but a patient in the same hospital, they take this time to stress the seriousness of COVID-19 — pleading for everyone to wear their masks.
“Please help us take care of you, so that we can protect and service you, by making a conscious decision to protect everyone by wearing a mask,” said Johnson.
”If you have it, you might not know that you have it, and to wear a mask is to protect others that you are around,” said Cardwell-Chestnutt.
They read a letter written by Simmons' mother, who's putting her trust in God to help heal her daughter.
“As a community, I’m pleading with you all to please, wear your masks, and to take precautions seriously. No one is immune to this. This raw, pain and helplessness I feel, no being able to touch, see or comfort Tracey as she has done for so many others, is sharper than being cut with a two-edged sword,” read Cardwell-Chestnutt.
Now the fundraising team, “Nurses for Tracey” is hoping to pull $20,000 together to help with her expenses.
Asking for the community's help, as they pray for Simmons to pull through.
“We’re rooting for you, and we just want you to come back to us,” said Johnson.
“We just want you to get better. We are praying for you,” said Cardwell-Chestnutt.
Both nurses say Simmons is still in serious condition.
So far, they’ve raised around $8,000.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.