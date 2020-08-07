Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe health system’s top officials said they have seen a “significant decrease” of hospitalized patients in Albany.
On Friday, Phoebe also the latest COVID-19 numbers for the hospital system.
As noon Friday, here are the latest numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 49
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 17
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total inpatients recovered – 601
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 124
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 32
“We had a fairly significant decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Albany over the last week, from 68 last Friday to 49 today. We believe if people in the community will continue to wear masks, avoid close contact with others and practice proper hand hygiene, we can continue that trend,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said. “Right now, Americus is an area of concern, and we are making sure Phoebe Sumter has the support it needs to care for an increasing number of patients.
“While we may be weary of COVID-19 rules, restrictions and guidelines in Georgia, now is no time for us to lose focus and become complacent. People continue to contract the virus at a high rate in our area, and we are admitting new patients to the hospital every day. We are in contact with many schools and school systems, offering our support as they prepare to reopen. We encourage parents to make sure their children follow the protocols put in place by their school leadership and do all they can to minimize the spread of the virus as students return to school.”
