One Cairo Punter highly sought after by numerous colleges

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - For one Cairo Syrupmaker Punter, it’s been a busy few weeks with six collegiate offers now on the table.
Senior kicker and punter, Noah Jones, tells me calls began pouring in after the Kohl’s Showcase in July where he won a spot in the Under Armour game.
He's since received full-ride scholarship offers from Navy, Army, Air Force, and San Diego State.
He's a preferred walk-on position for Arizona and the University of Georgia.
“It was pretty crazy, honestly. Because you go from a phone call, maybe one every week, to like three a day. So, it was pretty crazy,” said Jones.
Jones, a three-year starter, has greatly improved his game the past three seasons.
He averaged 43.7 yards per punt last year, surpassing his 40.3 average sophomore season and 33.6 his freshman year.
With hang times as long as 4.8 seconds.
Last season he was 11 for 19 on field-goal attempts.
“I can come into a program and definitely make a difference, as far as special teams and especially as a punter,” said Jones.
Thursday the GHSA canceled preseason scrimmage games.
With the season seemingly weighing in the balance, Jones told me he feels fortunate to have already made connections with several universities.
“They know me pretty well. And my game film from the past three years has helped me out a lot, tremendously. And just helping them to see me as a player. The game film for this year will definitely help the coaches see me definitely impact their programs,” said Jones.
Jones told me he’s unsure when he’ll decide on his college of choice.
He said he’s trying to field more offers.
