New rules in place for lunch time at Lowndes Co. Schools

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The favorite time of the day for most students will be very different this year. Lunchtime, where many would gather and socialize, will not be the case anymore.
The lunch plan for Lowndes County Schools will vary depending on the students’ ages and cafeteria size.
For example, at Clyattville Elementary, students will be eating in class. There will be signs in the cafeteria, they can follow the path to get their food and then exit out.
One thing remains the same throughout every school, is that there will be no self-serving. There will be food choices available but limited.
”At each of their home school, virtual students will be able to pick up a week’s worth of meals on Monday of each week that we are utilizing the virtual instruction,” Wes Taylor, Lowndes County Schools superintendent, said.
The school cafeterias will be providing those meals for each virtual students.
Other plans in place include spreading tables apart, classes eating together with distance between them, students sitting on one side of the table facing the same direction. And cleaning and sanitizing tables between each lunch group.
To read more on lunch plans, click here.
