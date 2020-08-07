New emergency transportation ‘Survival Flight’ opens in Miller Co.

MILLER CO., Ga. (WALB) - A new mode of emergency transportation is now open in Southwest Georgia.
The first survival flight base in the state of Georgia is in Miller County.
This new lifesaving resource can get patients to places like Tallahassee or Atlanta, giving them a higher chance of getting the care they need in time.
First responders and the community were there to see Survival Flight 19 take off for their opening.
The company, based in Arkansas, provides critical patients with medical transportation.
Flight nurse, Trent Robinson, said they’re able to travel to hospitals two hours away without stopping for fuel.
“As far as the medical care in this area, it really elevates it. We like to think of ourselves as a flying ER and a flying ICU. The equipment, the medications, and the people we have in the back of this helicopter are the best of the best. Some days we are non-stop for 24 hours. We keep going...we want to serve the community so when they call, we go,” said Robinson.
Robinson said nurses at the base are from across the region, and they continue training throughout the year to stay sharp.
He said they have a great relationship with EMS in the area and are looking forward to working closely with them.
The base at SF-19 will be staffed 24 hours a day.
