1 Lowndes Co. elementary school prepared to welcome students back

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County is gearing up for back-to-school. Classes will be starting on Aug. 14.
The schools’ superintendent, Wes Taylor, said about 70 percent of students opted in for traditional learning.
WALB got a look inside one of their elementary schools.
“There are a lot of mixed emotions right now,” said Dr. Tenry Berry, Clyattville Elementary school principal.
Berry said that even though these may be difficult times, it will be an experience of a lifetime for everyone.
Running an elementary school in the middle of a pandemic can be challenging, especially trying to help the younger ones understand the situation. At Clyattville, they have thought of every little detail to help keep students safe, which is one of their priorities.
“One of the things we are going to do is provide lessons and videos to the students the first week of school to talk to them about COVID-19, how to stay safe, how to social distance, we are going to practice and model handwashing procedures. Staying socially distant, we are going to mark different things in the school and classrooms to make sure they understand how to follow the protocols for what we are facing right now,” Berry said.
Lowndes County School District provided all of its schools with a reopening plan. From that plan, the schools individually had to adjust it to their grade levels.
This is what a classroom looks like at Clyattville Elementary.
Anything not essential to the learning, needs to be removed from the class and there will be no sharing items.
Masks are a must at every Lowndes County school for everyone. Lanyards with a mask will be provided for students at Clyattville. If a student were to forget their mask, they will be given one. Teachers in the county were also given cloth masks and a face shield.
Teachers were also provided with sanitation products to clean throughout the day, especially in frequently touched areas.
They also have a check-off list, to keep track when cleaning has been done.
The custodial staff has been trained on effective and appropriate sanitary cleaning as well. They will be cleaning and disinfecting on a regular basis.
“Parents, we have worked so hard within our county from our superintendent to our teachers, custodians, workers to provide a safe environment using CDC guidelines in order to prepare our schools before your children arrive and while they are here. And we will do everything in our power to keep them safe,” said Rena Hendley, a fifth-grade math teacher.
She’s been teaching for 29 years. Hendley told WALB although she has never experienced a scary situation like this, she is ready to get back to school.
She said teachers are doing things to keep their kids safe, including not switching classes. The teachers will be the ones to rotate from classrooms to minimize the chances of cross-contamination. There will also be breaks during class where students can go wash their hands.
Another very important thing that will be implemented in every school — water fountains will be off. Students and staff must bring their own water bottles, they can refill at water stations.
Recess will also be different, the playgrounds at Clyattville will be divided into sections with a different class in each.
Those opting in for virtual learning will be provided with a Chrome book.
Teachers are currently being trained, this week and next week, by the technology and instructional staff to prepare them for the new learning experience.
Free wi-fi hotspots are available at some elementary and middle schools across the district.
“We will greet them in a different way, we will do air high fives instead of touching, a lot of kids love to hug and give high fives but we will just be implementing new ways to do that. I know that when kids come in the morning time, seeing a big smile, they will have to see it in a different way but they will feel comfortable and know that we care about them that we are going to do everything we can to make things safe and comfortable for them,” said Heather Andrews, a third-grade teacher.
She said she feels confident about starting the new school year and wants to assure students and parents to feel comfortable sending their kids back.
They will be in good hands.
If a student were to get sick, Lowndes County Schools Superintendent said there will be contact tracing done.
If the student has mild symptoms, teachers will provide them with work to do at home. But if they are very sick, they can make up for the work upon return.
You can read more on the school district's plan
