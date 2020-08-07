Lee County schools strongly encourage masks during school

“We want to strongly encourage all of our students to wear masks. We know that it makes a difference, the science supports that, and we want them to buy masks that are appropriately covering the nose and mouth. They can be cloth or a surgical mask, or a shield is also a possibility. It needs to be appropriate for a school setting, and what I mean by that is in terms of the messaging. If it says something inappropriate, we don’t want that in our schools, but we do want to make sure that parents are thinking that through,” said Dr. Miller.