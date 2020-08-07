Lee County schools strongly encourage masks during school

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Back to school outfits will look a little different this year!
Colorful and patterned masks are sure to become a trend and at Lee County Schools, it’s a trend school staff encourage.
When they head back to class this Friday, Lee County students won’t be required to wear masks during instructional time.
However, Superintendent Jason Miller says students will be encouraged to wear masks, for their own safety, and the safety of school staff.
“We want to strongly encourage all of our students to wear masks. We know that it makes a difference, the science supports that, and we want them to buy masks that are appropriately covering the nose and mouth. They can be cloth or a surgical mask, or a shield is also a possibility. It needs to be appropriate for a school setting, and what I mean by that is in terms of the messaging. If it says something inappropriate, we don’t want that in our schools, but we do want to make sure that parents are thinking that through,” said Dr. Miller.
The schools will also provide masks to students, but because of limited supply, it won't be a daily option.
To help your child remember their mask each school day, encourage them to keep an extra face-covering in their locker, book bag, or gym bag.
Lee County schools plan to also alleviate childcare concerns for their parents and students this fall.
The school system will continue to offer extended day learning.
It's an after-school program where students can go to study, play, and learn until their parents get off work.
However, for parents also concerned about the coronavirus, Superintendent Miller says staff will take extra measures to protect students after school.
”The after-school care is an extension of the school. So we are going to put into place the same safety protocols that we are using during the school day in that program. And the good news is because we have expanded the program to four sites, the kids are going to be in numbers that we can manage, and hopefully, ensure their safety through social distancing and other measures they will see during the day,” said Dr. Miller.
Parents can register for extended day once school is back in session.
The first day is this Friday.
Extended day services will officially begin Monday, August 17.
