GBI: Operation leads to 6 arrests in Pelham, Mitchell Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) collaborated with several other law enforcement agencies and arrested six people in Pelham and Mitchell County.
Officers said they conducted concentrated patrols in areas that experience an increase in gang-related violent activity.
These crimes include over 30 shootings and home invasions since January of 2020. During the eight-hour joint operation, police said they conducted 67 traffic stops, resulting in 27 warnings and 14 citations.
Six men were arrested during the operation:
- Eugene Mobley III, 38, Green Gamble Court, Camilla – Possession of suspected MDMA and another drug-related charge
- Andre Eugene Holmes, 30, Baggs Ferry Road, Camilla – Possession of a firearm by first offender on probation
- Roddrick Montreal Jenkins, 18, Baytree Drive, Thomasville – Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol
- Yarnell Iman Keaton, 35, Barnwell Street, Camilla – Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol
- Xavaier Denzell Almond, 27, Ledbetter Road, Camilla – Driving with license withdrawn and probation violation
- Anthony Bernard Haywood, 45, Malaga Street, Pelham – Possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, open container and seat belt violation
The GBI collaborated with Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the GBI’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the FBI Southwest Georgia Gang Task Force, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Pelham Police Department for this operation.
