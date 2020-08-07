Dougherty Co. to partially close Plumcrest Ave. for drainage improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Public Works will be blocking off the 3600 block of Plumcrest Avenue beginning Monday.
The blockage will be from Ramsey Road to Patriot Street.
The road will be closed at midblock to through traffic to allow county contractors to make storm drainage improvements in the area.
It will be in effect through Friday, Aug. 14 with an anticipated reopening on Saturday.
Drivers can use Radial Avenue as a detour.
For more information, call Dougherty County Public Works at (229) 430-6120.
