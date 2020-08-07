Dougherty Co. coroner, Phoebe work to give timely COVID-19 death toll

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the COVID-19 pandemic has unfolded, all eyes have been on the medical workers and the Department of Public Health.
As efforts to test for the Coronavirus and contact tracing continues, medical examiners and coroners play a vital role. Many have spent the last couple of months fighting on the front lines to keep the virus under control.
“Our folks in the emergency room and here at Phoebe work very hard to do what our other partners in Department of Public Health or in the coroner’s office, what their expectations are,” said Phoebe System CEO Scott Steiner.
Dougherty Co. Coroner Michael Fowler disclosed that the COVID-19 death toll is likely higher than reported in the area. He said it’s because patients that passed away in Phoebe’s emergency room haven’t been tested for the virus in weeks.
“Our team spent most of their time trying to keep people alive. In the unfortunate case that somebody does pass in the field or in an ambulance or in our emergency room, you know, they’re on to the next person” said Steiner.
Scott Steiner said testing supplies are scarce. He said this has made it nearly impossible to test everyone that comes into Phoebe. He said Fowler has the ability to test the deceased under his jurisdiction if he has a concern.
“You know, there are people that come in for other reasons, and the doctor is the best person to determine if they should be tested or if they shouldn’t be tested,” said Steiner.
However, Fowler said all testing should have been done on those admitted into Phoebe with other underlying conditions, in order to get an accurate count of those are who had or may have been in contact with the virus.
“The community doesn’t need to go lacking, for not having someone tested that need to be tested because the public needs to be abreast, in case they might need to go and quarantine and need to be tested themselves,” said Fowler.
Fowler said they have come up with a solution, and are trying to put forth a team effort so everyone will be on the same page.
