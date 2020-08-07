Crisp County benches football practices are a cautionary measure

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One of the latest football programs to be impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic is the Crisp County Cougars.
Athletic Director Jimmy Hughes tells me all practices have been benched after a player began showing signs of Coronavirus.
It’s not been confirmed whether the player has COVID-19 or not, Hughes said canceling practice is a cautionary measure.
The shut down started Thursday.
The player has been tested and is awaiting results.
Hughes said that could take anywhere from three to 7 days.
Once the results come in, they’ll decide how to move forward.
For now, all practice is suspended.
The Cougars are slated to open their season against Tift County.
