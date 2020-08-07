Crisp Co. football practices suspended due to COVID-19 concerns

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Football practices for Crisp County were suspended for Thursday and Friday after a player showed symptoms of COVID-19, according to Athletic Director Jimmy Hughes.
The player was tested Thursday and is waiting to receive the results.
Hughes said none of the players who were in close contact are showing symptoms at this point, but they are also in quarantine.
Practices are suspended until the test results come in.
The department said once they receive the results, they will decide how to move forward.
