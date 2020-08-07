Crisp Co. E-911 receives ‘Helping Heroes’ donation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County E-911/Communications Center was announced to be the recipient of the COUNTRY Financial Operations Helping Heores donation.
The agency said the $1,500 donation will be used for the new 911 operator monitors in the newly renovated state-of-art facility.
The center dispatches police, fire/rescue, emergency medical services and the sheriff’s office.
“It’s more important now to support your local community and we want to thank the Crisp County first responders for their service,“ Melody Godfrey, COUNTRY Financial representative, said.
COUNTRY Financial said they will donate more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, healthcare workers, and active duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responders and military organizations.
