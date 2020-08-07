Cook Middle School says they’re ready for Monday’s school start

“I told teachers this week, I said look, if you are at high risk, don’t feel pressure to come. I’m telling parents that if you are not comfortable, don’t send your child to school. We will make accommodations. We will do what we have to do with online and do the best we can do, is it ideal, no. But I rather you can lay down at night and you can have peace about what’s going on with your children. I think that’s most important. You need to do what you need to do is right for you and your family,” said Tim Dixon, Superintendent of Cook County Schools.