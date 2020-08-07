Cook Middle School says they’re ready for Monday’s school start

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) -Cook County Schools are gearing up for Monday, their first day back.
The superintendent tells us about 1,000 students in the district opted in for virtual learning and about 2,000 will be returning for face-to-face.
In just a few days, students will also be back walking the halls at Cook County Middle School.
Russell Meadows is the principal at Cook Middle school. This year his school will have 750 students attending in-person and 262 virtual. With fewer kids coming in, they were able to make more space in the classrooms.
“I like the challenge, it’s going to be a challenge for all of us, the parents, students, teacher. The thing is we are all in, this is the first pandemic we have all been through. We are all in this together,” said Meadows.
As students walk through the halls this year, they will see social distancing signs. There will be one-way transitions in the halls. Lunchtime will be in the classroom. Students will also clean their desks before switching classes.
There will be break times for handwashing and hand sanitizing. Water fountains will be taken out this weekend and replaced with water stations. Students should bring water bottles. There will also be modified-release times. And temperature checks at different entry points in the building.
“We are going to do daily wellness checks to make sure the emotional health of our students is there as well as the physical health of our students,” said Meadows.
School officials ask parents to monitor their child before sending them to school. The district’s superintendent, Tim Dixon, tells me they are going to be understanding and support parents whether they choose to send kids back or not at any point in the year.
“I told teachers this week, I said look, if you are at high risk, don’t feel pressure to come. I’m telling parents that if you are not comfortable, don’t send your child to school. We will make accommodations. We will do what we have to do with online and do the best we can do, is it ideal, no. But I rather you can lay down at night and you can have peace about what’s going on with your children. I think that’s most important. You need to do what you need to do is right for you and your family,” said Tim Dixon, Superintendent of Cook County Schools.
