Cook Hornets suspends football practices due to COVID-19

Adel, Ga. (WALB) - Another high school football program to be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, is the Cook Hornets.
After a coach tested positive, practices have been suspended for two weeks this is according to Superintendent Tim Dixon.
When practice resumes on Aug.14, players will have to go through another acclimation period.
He said their safety protocols are taken very seriously and all players are screened before practices.
”We canceled practice because if you can’t have your coaches you can’t have practice. We canceled practice for 14 days which is the recommendation from our policy,” said Dixon.
Padded practice will resume once they go through helmet acclimation.
The Hornets open the season at Ware County on Sept. 4.
