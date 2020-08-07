City stresses using ‘3 W’s’ ahead of second Saturday event

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Moultrie is gearing up for their second “Second Saturday” event since the pandemic.
The city says the event in July was a success.
Economic Development Director Amy Johnson said people attending did well, following the ‘three W’s’...washing your hands, wearing your mask, and watching your distance.
People spread out on the lawn and even listened to the live band from their cars.
She stresses the importance of continuing to do your part to keep everyone healthy.
”We are doing our part by being safe. One thing is this event is outdoors. There’s a lot of room to move around. We’re expecting a smaller crowd than normal because we’re not trying to make this a large event. We’re simply trying to give folks an outlet to listen to music, to do it safely and outdoors,” said Johnson.
Johnson said they will still have their sanitation stations and masks available throughout the area.
Many merchants staying open will have sanitizer as well.
Sip and Stroll starts at 5 p.m. Flint Lock Annie will perform at 7:30 p.m.
