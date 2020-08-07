City And county leaders discuss future COVID-19 restrictions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Due to the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, Albany leaders met to discuss future plans to keep people safe and the virus under control.
“We are probably going to go back into some type of broad restrictions,” said Mayor Dorough. “But, one thing is pointed out is, we don’t need to mirror the mitigation procedures which were implemented in the spring.”
Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilias said strict plans are on the horizon.
It’s due to the second wave of increased positive cases.
“You have people that are moving around we are going back to a more normal way of life and as such, the transmission levels have gone up,” said Cohilias.
Cohilias said about 13 percent of people tested, test positive.
He said that doesn’t correspond to the death rate Albany experienced in March, April and May.
“That’s a very good thing but it does let us know that we are experiencing an increase in the overall transmission rate,” said Cohilias.
Coroner Michael Fowler said since the last briefing on July 31, two women have died. Mayor Dorough said they’re working on a plan to keep the virus under control for the near future.
“Closing restaurants, closing gyms, closing nightclubs and bars until we get a handle at least through the flu season, so what we might be seeing is more stringent restrictions in the coming months,” said Dorough.
