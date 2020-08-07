Bookkeeper order to pay over $300K in restitution, prison time for defrauding former Valdosta employer

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former bookkeeper for a Valdosta physical therapy business was ordered to pay back over $300,000 and sentenced to prison time related to bank fraud, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Heather Nichole Gray, 33, of Norman Park, was sentenced to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay $321,000 in restitution on Thursday. She pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud in September 2019.
Peeler’s office provided the following facts of the case:
Gray began doing financial work for Sutherland Physical Therapy, Inc. (SPT), in Valdosta, in September 2014 as an employee of Quick Consulting of Adel. In her capacity as bookkeeper, Gray also had access to the financials for Sutherland Yoga Studio, LLC (SYS). Gray was hired directly by SPT three years later, in September 2017. Very shortly after beginning work with SPT, in December 2014, Gray began to make automated clearinghouse (ACH) payments via the internet and mobile access from two bank accounts belonging to SPT without authorization, to pay-off credits cards that she and her ex-husband used. In August 2017, her scheme intensified when she began creating fraudulent checks without authorization, using SPT bank accounts, payable to herself or her ex-husband. Peeler’s office said she used several methods to hide her scheme, including removing pages of the monthly bank account statement that showed unauthorized checks written to her from the office and changing the “payee” field in the QuickBooks system from her name to a named legitimate expense to hide the true payee, herself. Gray made a total of 317 fraudulent payments enriching herself or her ex-husband from SPT and SYS accounts until her fraud was discovered in April 2018. In all, the fraud totaled $321,854, including $4,971.62 lost by SYS and $316,882.38 lost by SPT.
“Our office will protect small businesses and banks from theft and fraud by pursuing white-collar criminals, and seeking justice on behalf of victims,” Peeler said. “The victims, in this case, trusted this defendant to keep their books. The defendant betrayed that trust by stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars. Thanks to the excellent work of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Secret Service, this defendant is held accountable for her conduct and faces years in federal prison.”
“The United States Secret Service along with our local law enforcement partners remain committed to aggressively investigating those responsible for stealing from our local business communities in South Georgia,” Clint Bush, resident agent-in-charge of the Albany Secret Service Office. “These types of crimes have a far-reaching effect, not only on the small business owners but also on their employees and families who rely on these jobs to bring income and money into our local communities.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.