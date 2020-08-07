Bookkeeper order to pay over $300K in restitution, prison time for defrauding former Valdosta employer

Gray began doing financial work for Sutherland Physical Therapy, Inc. (SPT), in Valdosta, in September 2014 as an employee of Quick Consulting of Adel. In her capacity as bookkeeper, Gray also had access to the financials for Sutherland Yoga Studio, LLC (SYS). Gray was hired directly by SPT three years later, in September 2017. Very shortly after beginning work with SPT, in December 2014, Gray began to make automated clearinghouse (ACH) payments via the internet and mobile access from two bank accounts belonging to SPT without authorization, to pay-off credits cards that she and her ex-husband used. In August 2017, her scheme intensified when she began creating fraudulent checks without authorization, using SPT bank accounts, payable to herself or her ex-husband. Peeler’s office said she used several methods to hide her scheme, including removing pages of the monthly bank account statement that showed unauthorized checks written to her from the office and changing the “payee” field in the QuickBooks system from her name to a named legitimate expense to hide the true payee, herself. Gray made a total of 317 fraudulent payments enriching herself or her ex-husband from SPT and SYS accounts until her fraud was discovered in April 2018. In all, the fraud totaled $321,854, including $4,971.62 lost by SYS and $316,882.38 lost by SPT.