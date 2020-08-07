ASU Block Party postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A back to school bash has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The party, which was scheduled for Saturday night, would have required Albany State University students to wear masks and have their temperatures checked upon entry, according to the event’s official website.
Mayor Bo Dorough says that it is normal for students to want to get together at the start of the semester, but this is not the right time or place.
“College students want to be with other students. These parties are something that most folks that went to college enjoyed. But clearly, at this time, at this place, it is not appropriate,” said Mayor Dorough.
In a statement, event organizers said, “We decided that it would be best to wait to do an official welcome back party. It’s better to see how things playout for the first few weeks of the semester. We don’t want to mess up our image or the school’s image by trying to do things too early and having something go wrong.”
