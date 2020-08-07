2 arrested in Valdosta after stolen guns, drugs found

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are behind bars after officers found stolen firearms and marijuana on Wednesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Police said, around 11:48 p.m., a resident reported a suspicious person standing beside a vehicle holding a rifle on the 3100 block of Vanelle Drive.
When police arrived, they said they saw Augustus Bellamy, 18, quickly take the rifle inside a residence then come outside without it, and got into the passenger side of a vehicle that was leaving.
After conducting a traffic stop, officers said they made contact with the homeowner and retrieved the rifle.
While Bellamy was being arrested, he told officers that he had a handgun in his front pocket, according to the police report.
A revolver and a magazine for a 9mm firearm were taken.
Officers said they also found another firearm inside the car, along with marijuana.
When officers checked the guns, the rifle and revolver had been reported stolen, according to police.
Bellamy was taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held for two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
The driver of the vehicle, Chantel Wade, 21, was also taken to Lowndes County Jail for possession of marijuana.
“We are thankful for the citizen who called 911 about a person acting suspiciously with a rifle. Our officers responded quickly and thoroughly investigated the situation, resulting in three firearms being taken off of the street,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.
