Albany State receives personal protective equipment donation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) students returning to campus this fall should not have to worry about ‘PPE.'
ASU is getting additional PPE and other supplies from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
GEMA will also provide PPE to 26 other University System of Georgia institutions ahead of their return to school opening.
Supplies include thousands of masks, gallons of hand sanitizer, and 500 thermometers.
“Students can expect us to stand by you know, as a Golden Ram here, we are going to ensure academic excellence in students success, regardless of COVID-19 or otherwise,” said VP of Administrative Affairs Shawn Mcgee.” “So, a part of that campus plan we built in several contingencies depending on what we find our-self in.”
Testing will also be available for staff and students if needed.
