VSU Athletic Director isn’t surprised NCAA DII and DII canceled championship events

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There won't be any championship games this fall for Valdosta State Athletics.
This after the NCAA Division II and III Presidents Council decided to pull the title games after the shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VSU Athletic Director Herb Reinhard said he isn’t surprise by this decision.
He said it’s something they have been anticipating since the COVID-19 crisis hasn’t improved.
Regardless, he said it’s still frustrating.
Blazers football won the National Championship in 2018.
He said they’re still pursuing the idea of having their fall sports schedules moved to the spring.
The cancelation of fall 2020 championship events makes it the third consecutive season to end without a title game.
Reinhard said he’s amazed by the sports world today.
”I think it’s certanintly safe to say that I never that in my career in athletic administration that I would be looking at, as you mentioned, closing in on an academic year, most of last year’s spring and probable most of this year’s fall, where there’s not going to be NCAA championship events,” said Reinhard.
Reinhard continued: “I didn’t think I’d ever see that. But again, unfortunately, that’s our reality. We’re just having to make the best decisions for those student-athletes. You know, they’re facing these challenges and frustrations and dissapointments for something that they really can’t control.”
Gulf South conference Board of Governors are meeting Aug. 11 to discuss the upcoming fall sports schedules.
