VPD arrests man on drug, theft charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, around 9 p.m., a Valdosta Police Department (VPD) patrol officer responded to the 1300 block of Sterling Place, after a resident called 911 about a suspicious vehicle that was improperly parked in the road.
The officer made contact with Armonta Waters, who was sitting in the vehicle. The officer immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana and when asked about the smell, Waters handed the officer a small bag containing marijuana, according to police.
Waters was detained and the vehicle was searched. The search resulted in finding a handgun that had been reported stolen in Lowndes County, according to VPD.
Waters was taken to Lowndes County Jail on felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana charges.
“We are thankful for the citizen that notified us about this vehicle sitting in the roadway. Our officer did a great job investigating this case, which resulted in the recovery of this stolen gun,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
