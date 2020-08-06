Valdosta man arrested for indecent exposure

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a patrol officer with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 1100 block of North St. Augustine Road, after a resident called 911 to report an indecent exposure incident.
The caller said a man was sitting in a vehicle at a drive-thru window, with his genital area exposed. The officer made contact with Deshon Jones, 45, and he observed Jones was not wearing pants and his genitals were visible, according to VPD.
Jones, a resident of Valdosta, was detained and taken to Lowndes County Jail on the misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.
“We are thankful for the quick notification that allowed our officer to get on scene and apprehend this offender before he could leave the area,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.