Valdosta City Schools ‘Meals on Wheels’ program return to the roads

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Valdosta City School Nutrition Program restarted its mobile feeding program on Thursday. All students receive free breakfast and lunch.
Thursday was the original start date for the district. But with the date pushed back to September, they wanted to provide this food service during these hard times.
Superintendent Dr. William Todd Cason was at one of the sites, he says parents have been really appreciative.
”When parents had to feed their children for several months now, it creates some hardships. And so we felt necessary that we help our parents to provide the necessary resources the necessary nourishment for our children during this extended closure,” said Dr. Cason.
The program will last through Monday, August 31.
Drive-thru meals will be available on the campuses of S.L. Mason Elementary School, W.G. Nunn, Sallas Mahone Elementary School, and Pinevale Elementary School.
It will be from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., or until all meals are gone.
The neighborhood delivery routes begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until all meals are gone. The service will be provided Monday through Friday.
You can find the list of routes by clicking here.
