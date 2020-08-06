UPDATE: APD makes arrests in early morning shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is patrolling and investigating in the Thornton Drive area of the city, searching for two shooting suspects, after a man was shot near the Luxury Inn around 7:05 a.m.
Late Thursday morning, the APD announced that their Criminal Investigations Bureau has brought charges against Chiandra Miller, 19. She is being charged with aggravated assault and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
George Rowe, 20, is charged with affray and a 16-year-old juvenile is charged with tampering with evidence.
The 27-year-old victim was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital to undergo surgery.
APD said that an argument took place between Rowe and the victim, who became angry with Miller for intervening. Miller told police she had already had past issues with the victim. She claimed to APD that she asked him not to come near her, but he continued to approach her, and then she shot him.
There is no information on the victim’s condition at this time.
If anyone has information on this case, please call APD at (229) 431-2100.
