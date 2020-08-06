Thomasville community helping those in need through ‘Project Share'

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville is shedding light on a state-wide program to help families in the community.
Project Share, a partnership with city utilities and the Salvation Army, has been helping Georgia families since the ’80s.
The city said you can easily contribute each month through your monthly utility bill.
“People have lost work, people have had no childcare, people have gotten sick,” said Lt. Kirbi Reyes with the Thomasville Salvation Army.
She said they’ve seen many new faces since the pandemic.
“We have our regular customers, and then we have COVID-related people who usually don’t have an issue with paying a bill or staying on top of things, and we have them included,” said Reyes.
City of Thomasville Director of Customer Service Melissa Donaldson said through Project Share, any customer can add whatever amount they’re comfortable with to their monthly bill--all for a good cause.
“We give that money at the end of the year to the local Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is the one that disperses the money to the customers that need assistance,” said Donaldson.
Donaldson said in March when the pandemic hit, they didn’t impose penalties on utility bills or cut off services.
She said at one point, their peak reached over 800 customers with outstanding bills.
And even though that number has since gone down, people are still in need.
“We’ve been working with our customers, but people are still just feeling the effects of the virus even now,” Donaldson explained.
“The more we receive, the more we can give. Our rule is if we have it, you have it,” explained Reyes.
Reyes said summers are their toughest months, and with the pandemic, their requests for assistance have doubled.
“Those who are helping right now, and giving extra has really impacted our community. We can keep saying yes and keep giving especially during this hard time,” said Reyes.
“If you can give back to your community, by just a small amount...it may be a small amount for you to give, but combined with a small amount that somebody else gives, it makes a great impact,” said Donaldson.
